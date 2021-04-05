Cops: Riverhead officer suffers minor injuries in accident

A Riverhead Town police officer suffered minor injuries in a two-car accident Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Lincoln Street just after 5:30 p.m., according to police.

A Chevrolet Cruze traveling eastbound on Lincoln Street turned left to go north on Roanoke Avenue and turned in front of the marked police car that was traveling south on Roanoke Avenue, police said. Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.

The driver of the Cruze, a 21-year-old, was treated at the scene for a minor injury and refused further medical treatment.

The police officer was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was treated and released.

No charges were announced.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.