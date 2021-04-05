Louis L. Milia of Riverhead died April 2, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 88.

Mr. Milia was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Brooklyn to Louis and Sadie (Costa) Milia.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked as an engineer for AmerTap, Germany.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine; his daughter, Ann Ferraiole; his sons, Louis and Stephen; and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 6, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead from 2 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service at 3, and from 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.