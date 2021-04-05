Frederick T. Lorenz

Former Riverhead resident Frederick T. Lorenz Sr. died March 26, 2020, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 66.

Mr. Lorenz was born in Southampton on June 14, 1954, to Frederick and Charlotte (Brown) Lorenz.

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1974 and worked as a diesel mechanic at Success Nationalease. He was a former Riverhead volunteer firefighter for the Redbird Hook and Ladder Company.

Family said he enjoyed watching NASCAR and raced at Riverhead Raceway in the late 1980s to early ’90s. They said, “He always made sure everyone was taken care of before him. He was very caring and was there when anyone needed him.”

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his children, Jamie Lorenz of Amsterdam, N.Y., Fred Lorenz of Mattituck and Daniel Lorenz of Minnesota; his siblings, Jon Lorenz of Flanders and Michael Lorenz of Flanders; and four grandchildren.

Martin Thomas & Son Funeral Home in Fort Worth assisted the family.