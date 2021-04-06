Andre L. Hughes

Former Riverhead resident Andrew L. Hughes died April 1, 2021, in Central Islip. He was 51.

Mr. Hughes was born Jan. 27, 1970, in Southampton to George and Barbara (Weaver) Hughes.

He was a construction worker for Triangle Building Supply. Family said he loved music, sports and family.

He is survived by his children, Dream and Legend; his parents; his siblings, George Hughes and Khadija Ali; and his fiancée, Tami Bohne.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service beginning at 11. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.