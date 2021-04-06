Barry H. Gallo Sr.

Barry H. Gallo Sr., age 74, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Pembroke, Ga.

Mr. Gallo was born in Riverhead, N.Y., on March 10, 1947, to Michael and Marie (Smith) Gallo. Barry formerly worked in road construction with Lizz’s Industrial and was a member of Laborer’s Local 1298.

He was a former Golden Glove boxer, competing in the middle weight division, and raced cars in his earlier years. He was a fan of NASCAR, enjoyed gardening and loved his time with family and friends.

Mr. Gallo was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Shirley. Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Irene Donovan Gallo of Pembroke; two sons, Barron Hill “J.R.” Gallo Jr. of Missouri and Jonathan Gallo of Long Island, N.Y.; two daughters, Megan Young of Long Island and Chelsea Shinall of Ellabell, Ga.; six grandchildren, Joseph Gallo, Barron Gallo III, Jayla Jones, Hunter Young, Archer Shinall and Mia Shinall, and a seventh grandchild expected in August; a brother and sisters, Marie, Antoinette, Delores, Anthony, Sandra and Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory in Pembroke is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online register, visit flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.

This is a paid notice.