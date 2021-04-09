Zeldin formally announces run for governor, Riverhead receives big boost in state aid
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 9.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Zeldin: ‘I’m running for governor … we are going to win’
‘A huge step for equity’ as Riverhead schools to receive big boost in state funding
Anti-Bias Task Force seeks funding to host implicit bias training for town employees and others
$5K donation will help school district manage its water resources
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Stimulus funds expected to help with pandemic-related costs for East End districts
Southold Town officials, civic leaders sound the alarm on affordable housing
NORTHFORKER
Creative ways to store, protect and display your Long Island wine
North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of April 10
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.