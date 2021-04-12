Simonsen Foundation donates K9 vest, medical offices moving forward in Aquebogue
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 12.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Simonsen Foundation donates specially made vest to new K9 with Suffolk Sheriff’s Department
Proposed medical office in Aquebogue can be built as two stories, despite nearby project changing plans
Auction underway for artwork created through East End Arts’ MLK Portrait Project
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Join the hunt for local history as Southold Historical Society hosts scavenger hunt
Girls Tennis: In shortened season, Mattituck wins league championship
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A spring sunset at Southold Town Beach
This interior designer’s Greenport home is filled with warmth, meaning and North Fork flavor
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 40.