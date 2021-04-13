Mourners say final goodbye to beloved teacher, Peconic Estuary Program to receive twice the funding

Pallbearers carry the casket out of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead Monday morning following the Funeral Mass. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 13.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘We are here to celebrate Keri.’ Mourners say final goodbye to beloved teacher

Under state budget, Peconic Estuary Program to receive twice the funding

Suffolk Times sports editor earns Sportswriter of the Year honors from New York Press Association

Girls Volleyball: Loss knocks SWR out of playoff picture

NORTHFORKER

A scavenger hunt for families looking to learn about North Fork history

North Fork Dream Home: Your summer-ready Greenport beach house awaits

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.