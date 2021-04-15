State budget includes support for undocumented workers, J&J vaccine paused
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Civic group files ethics complaint against town planner
Latest Riverhead school budget proposal has no tax increase
‘Long overdue’ support for undocumented workers, advocates say
Suffolk officials say no cases of blood clot detected in county due to J&J vaccine as CDC, FDA pause distribution
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Boys Soccer: Goalie’s 70-yard FK goal helps down Tuckers
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: The weekend roundup is back, here’s what’s happening the weekend of April 16
Spring is for brunch: How to make a brunch board that’s sure to impress
WEATHER
Expect heavy rain today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.