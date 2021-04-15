Calverton resident Bertha R. Kulesa died April 14, 2021, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 97.

Born Nov. 12, 1923, in Calverton, she was the daughter of Joseph and Josephine (Zakrzewski) Koseivszko.

She worked as a farmer.

Predeceased by her husband, Henry, in 1984 and her daughter Juliana, she is survived by her sons, Donald and Thomas; her daughter Patricia Kurpetski; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.