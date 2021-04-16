Town Board to seek public input on marijuana, Riverhead school proposal has no tax increase

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 16.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board to seek public input as they weigh decision on whether to opt out of marijuana sales

Latest Riverhead school budget proposal has no tax increase

Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons passes milestone of 1,500 rescued turtles

Girls Soccer: SWR ousted in playoff PKs marathon

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Students put their coding skills to test at Cutchogue East’s BattleBots competition

NORTHFORKER

Two North Fork wineries to operate under new names

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of April 17

WEATHER

Expect heavy rain today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.