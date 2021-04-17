Blotters: Flanders man arrested on drug charges

Southampton Town police arrested a 26-year-old from Flanders on drug charges following a traffic stop on Ludlam Avenue last Saturday.

According to police, Benjamin Lee Harroun was stopped for a traffic infraction when further investigation revealed he was in possession of oxycodone hydrochloride, a Schedule II controlled substance, and suboxone, a Schedule III controlled substance. Both substances were found outside of their original containers and Mr. Harroun did not possess a valid prescription for either, officials said.

He was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two violations and released on an appearance ticket, according to police.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for DWI in East Quogue Sunday.

According to police, a concerned called contacted 911 to report a possibly intoxicated driver along Montauk Highway around 5:40 p.m. Police located Isidro Deleon-Galindo, 32, and determined he was intoxicated.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Police arrested Santos Anton-Guerra, 42, of Flanders, for driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Evergreen Road Sunday around 10 p.m.

• A Riverhead man reported Monday morning that another man stole $31,589 from his bank account, according to Riverhead Town police.

The man accused of taking that money told police on Tuesday morning that someone had stolen his white 2019 Dodge, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• An unknown person used a fraudulent credit card and purchased $7,150 worth of marine supplies from Lighthouse Marine Supply on Edgar Avenue. The case was reported Saturday and has been turned over to the detective division, according to police.

• Nicholas Berg, 35, address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Thursday night on Marcy Avenue and West Main Street, according to police.

• Brian Jenkins, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny after being arrested at Walmart on Route 58 last Thursday morning, according to police.

• The Manorville Fire Department and Riverhead Town fire marshal extinguished a brush fire at the Enterprise Park at Calverton last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

• A Riverhead woman told police Friday that someone had illegally used her personal information to file for unemployment, according to police.

• A young man stole a bottle of Mike’s Hard Lemonade from the Mobil gas station on Route 58 Saturday afternoon and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.