Football: SWR given pass to conference final, will face Mount Sinai

The Wildcats take the field on March 14. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Pass semifinal, proceed straight to final.

The Shoreham-Wading River High School football team will host rival Mount Sinai in the Suffolk County Conference IV final Saturday at 1 p.m. Unlike Mount Sinai (3-1), a 34-14 winner over Babylon Saturday, League VII champion SWR did not need to play a semifinal in order to advance. The Wildcats were scheduled to play Elwood/John Glenn (4-1) in a semifinal at home Saturday, but that game did not happen, and SWR was advanced to the championship game.

Asked why the semifinal wasn’t played, SWR athletic director Mark Passamonte apologetically said, “I can’t comment on this.”

SWR completed the five-game regular season undefeated, with a 12-game win streak dating back to the team’s 2019 Long Island Class IV championship season.

The Wildcats won the regular season matchup against the Mustangs, 28-0, on March 19.