Helen Filla of Riverhead passed away on April 10, 2021, at her home with family and friends by her side to embrace her. Her determination to become a centenarian was realized when she celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 16.

She was the daughter of John and Apolonia Moisa, who came to America from Poland in April of 1911.

She is survived by her children, Barbara O’Kula and George Filla; four grandchildren, Christopher, Jeffrey, and Laura O’Kula and Deena Filla; and sibling, Sophie Tyte of Riverhead. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Filla Sr.; a son, Martin Filla Jr.; and siblings William Moisa Sr., John Henry Moisa, Edward Moisa Sr., Joseph Moisa Sr., Jennie Sabat and Julia Lamaka.

She retired from Little Flower Children’s Services, where she worked and cared for the children as a housekeeper.

The family is honoring her wishes to be cremated and McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead has been entrusted with her care. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

