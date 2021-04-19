Leokadia Czech, 87, of Riverhead, N.Y., died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Rockville Centre, N.Y.

Born in Belarus, she was the daughter of the late Jan and Adela (Baginska) Rodziewicz. Her family soon moved to Wroclow, Poland. She emigrated with her family to the United States in 1966, settling in Riverhead.

Leokadia was a seamstress and later worked at the Westhampton Beach Nursing Home. In her early years of retirement, she spent time caring for her grandchildren. She loved to garden, sew, knit, crochet and cook.

Leokadia was the widow of Stanisław and predeceased by her son, Joseph. She was a devoted and generous mother and will be dearly missed by her family: daughter Helena and her husband, Robert Cook; daughter Josephine McBurnie; and daughter Elizabeth McBurnie and her husband, Mark Jr. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Kyle and Natalie Cook, Shawn and Devon McBurnie, Mark and Kian McBurnie III, Matthew and Olivia Cook, Brittany McBurnie, Randal Cook and Jeffrey McBurnie; and four great-grandchildren, Shea Mara, Charli Annabel, Wesley Joseph and Quinn Willow. Leokadia is survived by many siblings, Waleria Tuthill, Kazimierz (Anna) Rodziewicz, Helena Czuprynski, Janina Kurosz and Jan (Teofila) Rodziewicz. She was predeceased by her brother Tadeusz Rodziewicz. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by burial at St. Isidore Cemetery.

