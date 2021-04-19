Riverhead resident Marion Blum died April 17, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 80.

Born May 27, 1940, in the Bronx, she was the daughter Francis and Annette (Masser) McGill.

She worked as a school crossing guard for the Nassau County Police Department.

Predeceased by her husband, Chester, in 2020, she is survived by her children, Linda Dowling, Susan Carbaugh and Robert Blum; and two grandchildren.

Interment will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.