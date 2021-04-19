Cops: SWR teacher charged with rape for sexual relationship with 15-year-old student

Shoreham-Wading River High School.

A mathematics teacher at Shoreham-Wading High School allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student and has been charged with two counts of third-degree rape, according to Suffolk County police.

An investigation by Special Victims Section detectives led to the arrest of Veronica Pezdan, 28, of Holbrook, police announced Monday afternoon. She was arrested earlier Monday after leaving the high school in Shoreham at around 11 a.m. Officers pulled her over on the southbound William Floyd Parkway.

Ms. Pezdan allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student during the past two months.

Police have charged Ms. Pezdan with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in addition to the felony rape charges. She will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday.

Ms. Pezdan started at the district in 2018-19. She made $45,635 in 2020, according to the most recent published report by SeeThroughNY. She is a 2017 graduate of St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

SWR district officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A third-degree rape charge accounts for a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 17 who is considered incapable of consent.