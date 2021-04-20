PBMC launches website for vaccine appointments, School board race announced

Riverhead High School senior Imani Thomas receives a COVID-19 vaccine at PBMC’s Robert Entenmann campus. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 20.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

PBMC launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Six BOE candidates to vie for two open seats in Riverhead

Cops: SWR teacher charged with rape for sexual relationship with 15-year-old student

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

School board races announced in Mattituck-Cutchogue, Greenport

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: 1920’s Georgian Manor with Bay beach rights and a deepwater dock

Spring is for brunch: Blue Duck Baguette French Toast Casserole

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.