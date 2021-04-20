PBMC launches website for vaccine appointments, School board race announced
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 20.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
PBMC launches new website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Six BOE candidates to vie for two open seats in Riverhead
Cops: SWR teacher charged with rape for sexual relationship with 15-year-old student
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
School board races announced in Mattituck-Cutchogue, Greenport
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: 1920’s Georgian Manor with Bay beach rights and a deepwater dock
Spring is for brunch: Blue Duck Baguette French Toast Casserole
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.