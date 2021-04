Former Jamesport resident Donna Marie Trojanowski of Ormond Beach, Fla., died March 19, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. She was 69.

Born Nov. 10, 1951, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Roy and Jacqueline (Yousik) Trojanowski. She was formerly employed by the Town or Riverhead Senior Center and also worked as a bookkeeper and home health aide.

She is survived by her son, Chris Johnson, and two grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.