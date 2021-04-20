Frank Joseph Kowalesky Jr. of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Jefferson, Ga., and Mattituck, passed away on April 5, 2021. He was 90 years old.

Frank was born on March 22, 1931, in Port Washington, N.Y., to Jean (Pniewski) and Frank J. Kowalesky Sr. After high school, Frank joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War.

On May 5, 1956, at Holy Ghost Church in New Hyde Park, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Gloria Kosinski. They were married for 46 years and together had four daughters. They made their home in Commack, N.Y., and then moved to Mattituck.

Frank worked for Grumman for 43 years in Bethpage, N.Y., and Calverton, N.Y., and also worked for the Mattituck Park District. He enjoyed golfing and daily walks. He was also a member of The Romeo Club of Jefferson, Ga.

Predeceased by his wife on Sept. 14, 2003, Frank is survived by his daughters, Karen Schutt, Diane Bullock (Randy), Audrey Polak (Rob) and Donna Mauro (Mike); grandchildren Megan, Connor, Allison, Colleen, Nicole, Jake and Zack; and great-grandchildren Colin and Emersyn.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone and make sure you always have a working flashlight.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

