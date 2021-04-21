SWR teacher pleads not guilty, Riverhead Planning Board rejects solar project

Veronica Pezdan leaves the Central Islip court Tuesday following her arraignment. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 21.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Teacher accused of sexual encounter with student pleads not guilty

Planning Board votes 3-2 against NextEra’s preliminary site plan

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board appears split on marijuana opt-out

Greenport F.D. to host open house as part of initiative to recruit new members

NORTHFORKER

The Chequit aims for summer reopening, partners with Chef Noah Schwartz for new restaurants

Map: Find Your Spring Cleaning Team

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.