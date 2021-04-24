Blotters: Sayville man arrested on drug charges after fleeing scene of crash

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Southampton Town police arrested a 42-year-old Sayville man on drug charges following a crash along County Route 94 and Center Drive in Riverhead Friday.

According to police, Twan Russell fled the scene of the crash and was located nearby at Riverside Taxi.

Mr. Russell reportedly told police that he did not stop and wait for police to arrive because he was nervous and had never been in an accident before, officials said.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Russell had been driving with a suspended license and was in possession of a pink heart-shaped pill he told police was ecstasy, police said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

The driver that remained on scene was treated by Flanders Ambulance and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via helicopter, police said.

• Police arrested Yoser Perez, 24, of Riverhead for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop Friday.

According to officials, police received a call about a reckless, erratic driver near Lake Avenue in Riverside and stopped Mr. Perez for failing to maintain his lane around 11:10 p.m.

He was found to be intoxicated, officials said.

• A 41-year-old Flanders man is facing a criminal mischief charge following a dispute with a housemate last Monday.

According to a report, police were called to a home on Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders shortly before 2 a.m. after Jenis Alvarado attempted to break down another tenant’s door with a knife, causing damage.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, police said.

• A clerk at the Flanders 7-Eleven called police early Monday after three people, whom he described as men dressed like women, entered the store around 2:45 a.m. and stole coffee and other items.

A Riverhead woman told police Friday afternoon that someone had stolen her dog, which was valued at $800, according to police.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Wednesday that someone attempted to collect unemployment insurance in her name.

A Wading River man filed a similar complaint later that day.

• A woman stole $307 worth of baby clothes from the Gap at Tanger Outlets last Tuesday morning, according to police. The report of the theft was made Friday.

• A Kobolt drill valued at $269 was reported stolen from Lowe’s on Route 58 last Wednesday afternoon.

• John Harrington, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing last Thursday night on Sound Shore Road.

• A child’s scooter was reported stolen from a home on Sandalwood Lane in Riverhead last Wednesday night.

• An unspecified number of shoes were reported stolen from Famous Footwear on Route 58 last Thursday afternoon.

• Two bottles of liquor were reported stolen by a man from Riverhead Liquor Mart last Thursday night.

• A global positioning system, a wallet and a driver’s license were all reported stolen from a car parked on Forge Road in Calverton Saturday, according to police.

• Someone dumped several bags of garbage on the sidewalk on Railroad Avenue Monday morning, just west of the train station, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.