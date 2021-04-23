After 35 years, Lt. Boden retires from Riverhead Town Police Department

Lt. Richard Boden, pictured in 2019, alongside Chief David Hegermiller. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Another longtime Riverhead police officer is calling it a day.

Lt. Richard Boden, who’s been on the force since 1985, is retiring effective April 24.

The Town Board formally accepted his retirement Tuesday.

“He was very involved in the community,” said Councilwoman Catherine Kent. In addition to his 35 years of service, Lt. Boden was involved in the Police Athletic League, Youth Court, Neighborhood Watch and the detective division.

“We wish him well,” she said.

“There’s not a better person than Rick Boden,” said Councilman Tim Hubbard, who went through the police academy with Mr. Boden in 1985. “He’s an absolute gentleman and he will surely be missed.”

His colleagues held a ceremonial walk-out for Lt. Boden Thursday.

Lt. Boden is the third longtime officer to retire this year.

Officer Dennis Cavanagh, with 34 years in the department, and Sgt. Stephen “Tim” Palmer, with 36 years, retired earlier this year.