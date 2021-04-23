Lieutenant retires from Riverhead PD, Driver dies in local crash

Lt. Richard Boden, pictured in 2019, alongside Chief David Hegermiller. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 23.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After 35 years, Lt. Boden retires from Riverhead Town Police Department

Cops: Driver found dead after crashing into tree in Calverton

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold teen to attend prestigious Curtis Institute of Music

Town officials to seek feedback from landscaping companies as they debate leaf blowers

NORTHFORKER

Ever thought of adopting a baby goat? Catapano Dairy Farm has you covered

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of April 24

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies and a breeze today with a high temperature of about 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.

After another sunny day Saturday, rain is in the forecast for Sunday.