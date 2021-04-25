Police: Mastic Beach man arrested for robbing new 7-Eleven store

A 51-year-old Mastic Beach man was arrested early Saturday morning for robbing the new 7-Eleven convenience store on West Main Street in Riverhead.

An overnight clerk at the store reported that a man who had asked for cigars and cigarettes shortly before 4 a.m. motioned inside his shirt as if he had a weapon and demanded cash from the registers. He then fled on foot eastbound on West Main Street, police said.

Detectives later located a man fitting the description of the suspect on East Main Street. He was found to be in possession of the cash proceeds, police said.

Jeffrey Pittman was charged with one count of second-degree robbery and held for arraignment, according to police.