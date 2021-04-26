My Cookie Dealer opens at Tanger, DA announces ‘takedown of major drug traffickers’
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 26.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
My Cookie Dealer opens Riverhead pop-up at Tanger Outlet Center
DA announces ‘takedown of major drug traffickers’ who operated in Riverhead
Two legacies that shine on as Riverhead’s hometown heroes
Football: Wilson’s 4 TDs power SWR to unbeaten season, county title
Peconic Community School students unveil their Little Free Library at Stotzky Park
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CAST in contract to buy the former Southold Opera House for $2.8 million
Proposed subdivision in Cutchogue seeks to create 11 residential lots
Peconic Estuary Partnership seeks CPF money from towns
Girls Volleyball: Mattituck’s ‘cool cats’ earn a ‘C’
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A greenhouse walk at Henpecked Husband Farms
Seven places to try on the North Fork this Long Island Restaurant Week
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies and a breeze today with a high temperature of about 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.