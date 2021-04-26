My Cookie Dealer opens at Tanger, DA announces ‘takedown of major drug traffickers’

Karen and Juan Morel at Tanger Outlet Center Friday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 26.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

My Cookie Dealer opens Riverhead pop-up at Tanger Outlet Center

DA announces ‘takedown of major drug traffickers’ who operated in Riverhead

Two legacies that shine on as Riverhead’s hometown heroes

Football: Wilson’s 4 TDs power SWR to unbeaten season, county title

Peconic Community School students unveil their Little Free Library at Stotzky Park

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CAST in contract to buy the former Southold Opera House for $2.8 million

Proposed subdivision in Cutchogue seeks to create 11 residential lots

Peconic Estuary Partnership seeks CPF money from towns

Girls Volleyball: Mattituck’s ‘cool cats’ earn a ‘C’

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A greenhouse walk at Henpecked Husband Farms

Seven places to try on the North Fork this Long Island Restaurant Week

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies and a breeze today with a high temperature of about 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.