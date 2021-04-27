Jane Emily Welz

2/19/1940 – 4/24/2021

Jane Welz, 81 of Southold, N.Y., passed away after a long illness. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., raised in Boonton, N.J., and, after living in Manhattan for many years, moved to the North Fork.

She enjoyed her historic home in Southold built during the Revolutionary War. Before she retired Jane had worked in a number of professions. She was a licensed veterinarian technician, an advertising manager, a realtor, an associate director of the Southold Town Animal Shelter and volunteered at SAVES, an organization that provided care for stray animals.

She was active in the breast cancer respite program that helped recovering women spend weekends on the North Fork, where they received gentle care and attention. She was one of the first members of North Fork Women, a charitable group providing health care grants.

Jane had a vibrant, fun-loving personality and a kind word for everyone she met. She loved all animals and especially her many feline adoptees.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gustave Welz; her sister, Carol Vogel; and brothers, John, Wayne and Robert Welz.

She also leaves two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Welz and MaryAnn Welz; a niece, Stacy Welz; nephews, Robert Welz and James, Raymond, Kenneth and James Vogel; 15 great-nieces and -nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews.

Jane had a strong faith in God and His loving care. She will be missed by her family and her many friends. A memorial service is being planned for her sometime in the fall.

Donations in Jane’s memory can be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League or North Fork Women.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

