Riverhead resident Edward M. Goldstein died April 22, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 87.

He was born July 27, 1933, in Manhattan to Louis and Esther (Kavenoff) Goldstein.

Mr. Goldstein held a master’s degree. He served with the U.S. Army in 1957. He worked as an administrator for Riverhead Schools.

He is survived by his domestic Partner, Judith “Judy” Miller, and three sons, Louis, Timothy and Dennis.

A memorial is planned for a later date. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.