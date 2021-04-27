Adam G. Barthalt

Ridge resident Adam G. Barthalt died April 24, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 85.

Born June 11, 1935, in Ridgewood, N.Y., he was the son of Adam and Susanna (Harnacker) Barthalt. He attended Cairo High School. He married his wife, Margarethe, on Dec. 15, 1956, in Ridgewood.

Adam was a bandleader who performed throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. His band was considered the No. 1 polka band in the United States. In 2008 he celebrated 25 years of European tours, with appearances in Holland, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Croatia and Slovenia.

He produced polka radio shows from 1975 through 2001, produced 69 Polka Fest weekends, and had 12 recordings to his credit.

He was awarded the prestigious “Golden Badge of Honor” by the Austrian National Tourist Office in 1991 for his promotion of Austrian tourism through his music. In 1997, state Senator James Lack and state Assemblyman Robert Wertz signed a proclamation from the State of New York honoring Adam for his outstanding musical accomplishments.

In 1998, Adam and Margarethe received a proclamation from the Slovenian government for their immense contributions to the cultural heritage of Slovenia, especially to the history of the Gottscheer region. Also in 1998, Adam was made an honorary member of the prestigious Kitzbuhel Club of Kitzbuhel, Austria.

In 2005, Adam was inducted into the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and in 2006 he was honored with induction into the International Polka Hall of Fame.

He served as president of the Ridgewood Kiwanis Club.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years and his children, Debbie Burke of New Jersey; Adam and John, both of Texas; Suzy Trypuc of Riverhead; and Marcie Dilworth of Calverton. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Ann Morscher; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

