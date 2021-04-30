County to open up walk-ins at certain vaccination sites, Second street racing event pitched at EPCAL

Vaccines will open up at county run sites without needing an appointment. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 30.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

County to open up walk-ins at certain vaccination sites

Riverhead CAP offers Town Board suggestions as it weighs decision on marijuana

Scrambul Runway Challenge proposed as street racing event in Calverton

For this Eagle Scout, protecting the environment comes first

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Anonymous donor funds upgrades at former school to help homeless outreach program

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in May

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 1

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through the weekend.