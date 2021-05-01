Play Ball! Riverhead Little League hosts opening day ceremony

Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonial first pitch at Stotzky Park. (Credit Bill Landon)

After a delayed season last spring due to the pandemic, the Riverhead Little League has returned to action this year with a more typical start. On Saturday, baseball and softball players gathered at Stotzky Park for the traditional opening day ceremonies before a round of games began.

The season officially started a week earlier with a few games in the Majors and Double A divisions.

The Majors division will play through June, culminating in a championship game June 19.

See more photos from opening day below: