Featured Story

Play Ball! Riverhead Little League hosts opening day ceremony

By Riverhead News-Review

Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonial first pitch at Stotzky Park. (Credit Bill Landon)

After a delayed season last spring due to the pandemic, the Riverhead Little League has returned to action this year with a more typical start. On Saturday, baseball and softball players gathered at Stotzky Park for the traditional opening day ceremonies before a round of games began.

The season officially started a week earlier with a few games in the Majors and Double A divisions.

The Majors division will play through June, culminating in a championship game June 19.

See more photos from opening day below:

  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonial first pitch at Stotzky Park. (Credit Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead High School Chamber Choir performs. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead High School Chamber Choir at the Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead High School Chamber Choir at the Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Little leaguers are ready to play ball. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Tomcats General Manager Pattie White addresses the crowd. (Credit: Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Town Councilwoman Catherine Kent addresses the crowd. (Credit Bill Landon)
  • Riverhead Little League opening day ceremonial first pitch at Stotzky Park. (Credit Bill Landon)

Related Content