Police seek public’s help to locate missing teen

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services.

Police said Alexis Vasquez left the Wading River campus without permission on Friday. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Alexis is Black, 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with a dark complexion, brown eyes and curly hair. She had also been reported missing in March after leaving Little Flower and police said she had been located 2 1/2 weeks later.

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.