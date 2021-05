A celebration of life for Dr. Joanne Reed Lupton (Sept. 28, 1944, to June 17, 2020) and Kendall Hearn Brautigam (Aug. 16, 1957, to Jan. 19, 2021) will be hosted by their family Saturday, May 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 295 Jackson St., New Suffolk.

Dr. Reed Lupton was a summer resident of New Suffolk. Mr. Brautigam lived in Riverhead.