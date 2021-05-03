Arthur Rios of Southold (formerly of Farmingville and North Babylon), died on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home in Southold, surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old.

Arthur was born on April 13, 1930, to Josefa Varela Lorenzo and Manuel Rios Sabin in Bemantes, Spain. He married Catherine Estock on Sept. 17, 1950, in Astoria, N.Y.

He was a police officer with the New York City Police Department for 14 years and was a member of the International Police Association, New York City Police Benevolent Association, Retired New York Police Association and NY-1013 Association.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine; children, Susan Boyles (William) of Southold, Janet Rios of Manorville and Arthur Rios (Gina) of Palm City, Fla.; six loving grandchildren, Lisa Luhrs (Jason), Kelly Hepler (Gregg), Maria Thigpen (Josh), Anthony Rios, Matthew Gonzalez and Nicholas Gonzalez; and by 10 great-grandchildren, Ella, Ryan, Avery, Logan, Shay, Jack, Peyton, Charlie, Caleb and Kellan.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice and The Leukemia Society.

This is a paid notice.