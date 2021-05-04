James Frederick Reeve

Jim was born Oct. 15, 1940, to Harold R. Reeve Jr. and Margaret Conklin Reeve of Mattituck. Jim graduated from Mattituck High School and obtained a degree in civil engineering from Lafayette College. He went on to serve three years with the Public Health Services in Nevada and Washington, D.C., to satisfy his military obligations. Jim then married his college sweetheart, Cheryl Churchill, and returned to Mattituck to join the family construction business, Harold R. Reeve and Sons.

After his father’s untimely death in 1972, Jim assumed leadership of the company with his two brothers, John and Richard. Jim focused on obtaining and coordinating new projects, interacting with all participants in each endeavor and laborers to Wall Street executives. Jim arrived with a friendly smile, upbeat attitude and inevitably a display of wit and wry humor. Many homes on the North Fork and the South Shore stand testament to the firm’s success.

Jim served on the Board of Trustees for Southold Savings Bank and North Fork Bank. He also enjoyed membership in the Marratooka Club. He was greatly interested in efforts to preserve the quality of life on the North Fork and was a supporter of numerous historical and preservation organizations on the East End.

Jim is survived by his wife; his brothers and their wives; several cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

No services are being planned at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes is serving the family.

