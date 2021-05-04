Southampton PD investigating Riverside robbery

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Southampton Town police detectives are investigating a violent robbery that allegedly took place on Pebble Way in Riverside late Monday night.

Police received a call at 11 p.m. from someone reporting an assault. The victim said he was attacked outside a residence by two men wearing face masks, who hit him over the head with a handgun and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Southampton Town Police Detective Unit at 631-702-2230.