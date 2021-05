Lifelong Riverhead resident William “Bill” E. Wegener died May 3 at his home.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s Riverhead News-Review.