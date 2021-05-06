SCWA moves forward on Brookhaven part of Manorville, Free drinks in May for getting vaccine
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 6.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
SCWA moves forward on Brookhaven part of Manorville
Residents can receive free drink at participating businesses after getting COVID-19 shot in May
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Brinkmanns file federal lawsuit against Southold Town over eminent domain
Southold Town recreation department introduces park passport
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Our May magazine issue is your one-stop, ultimate guide to summer on the North Fork
North Fork Know How: May is the best month for bird watching, so we got tips from an expert
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.