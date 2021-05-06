SCWA moves forward on Brookhaven part of Manorville, Free drinks in May for getting vaccine

Congressman Lee Zeldin speaks at a January press conference in Manorville along with town officials and residents. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 6.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SCWA moves forward on Brookhaven part of Manorville

Residents can receive free drink at participating businesses after getting COVID-19 shot in May

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Brinkmanns file federal lawsuit against Southold Town over eminent domain

Southold Town recreation department introduces park passport

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Our May magazine issue is your one-stop, ultimate guide to summer on the North Fork

North Fork Know How: May is the best month for bird watching, so we got tips from an expert

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.