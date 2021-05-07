IDA grants approval as former Blue Duck Cafe to become Antigua Cafe

Antigua Cafe will open at the location of the former Blue Duck Bakery in downtown Riverhead. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The site formerly occupied by Blue Duck Cafe on East Main Street in Riverhead is now slated to become Antigua Cafe.

The business will be owned by Mary Ellis Nunez, whose family also runs the Village Delicatessen on East Main Street, along with other East End restaurants and delis.

The proposed cafe would occupy part of a three-store complex called Mirah Max. Currently, two of the building’s storefronts are vacant, with only Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices and Ice Creams still active.

Because Mirah Max received Riverhead IDA incentives, any prospective tenant also must be approved by the IDA, which was done on Monday night.

Ms. Nunez said she’d like to open a restaurant and bakery that sells baked goods, sandwiches, tacos and other foods. She also plans to apply for a liquor license in order to sell wine and beer.

“We’ve been working on this for a year or more,” said Mark Easton, her attorney.

The cafe will have about four employees to start, with plans to add another employee each year for the first four years.

Initially, it will have 20 seats, although that number can increase once COVID-19 restrictions are loosened, Mr. Easton said.

The IDA approved the use Monday, on the condition that the owners provide a copy of their liquor license once it becomes available.