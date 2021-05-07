East End Arts’ Street Painting Festival scheduled for September

Shots from the 2018 East End Arts Mosaic Street Painting Festival.

An annual downtown tradition will return in late summer.

The Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival hosted by East End Arts is now scheduled for Labor Day weekend after originally being scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.

The Riverhead Town Board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to approve an amendment fee waiver related to the special event application, which pushes the date back from Sunday, May 30 to Sunday, Sept. 5. The application was first submitted back in 2019 in advance of last year’s festival. The event, which would have been the 24th annual festival, had been postponed last spring due to the pandemic.

“You always know summer’s right around the corner when this comes up,” Councilman Tim Hubbard said.

A rain date is now scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6.

The festival brings together artists who use chalk to create a dazzling display. The event also features live music, craft and artisan vendors and more.

For more information, click here or contact Monique Parsons at [email protected] or 631-727-0900, ext. 303. Updated sponsorship, artist square and vendor forms with the date change are expected to be uploaded on the website by sometime next week.