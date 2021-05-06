Two Riverhead officers promoted to rank of sergeant

Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller joins officers Patrick McDermott, left, and Anthony Montalbano after their promotion to sergeant. (Credit: Riverhead Town police)

A pair of Riverhead Town police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting.

The promotions of Det. Patrick McDermott and officer Anthony Montalbano, which went into effect Wednesday, fill two current vacancies.

The Town Board unanimously approved the resolution for the promotion and the board members each wished the new sergeants good luck.

Councilman Tim Hubbard said police chief David Hegermiller would have “to look far and wide to find two finer officers to promote to sergeant.”

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, a retired Det. Sgt. in the NYPD, swore in the officers to their new rank.

“Congratulations,” she said. “I’ve been where you are. It was one of my most memorable days when I got promoted to sergeant and I hope you work well within the community and I’m sure you will.”

Councilman Ken Rothwell said it’s “one of the best privileges” he has as a town councilman to vote on the promotion.

Sgt. McDemott has been with the department since 2006 and Sgt. Montalbano has been with the department since 2013.

The department recently said goodbye to retirees in Lt. Richard Boden, officer Dennis Cavanagh and Sgt. Stephen “Tim” Palmer, who each had more than 30 years experience.