Blotters: Riverside crash leads to DWI arrest

A 63-year-old Hampton Bays man was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 105 and Flanders Road in Riverside.

Kenneth Mujsce reportedly told police a vehicle cut him off and he was taken to PBMC shortly before midnight.

Police arrested Mr. Mujsce for DWI at the hospital and released him on an appearance ticket.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old Flanders man for DWI after he ran a stop sign in Hampton Bays early Sunday.

Police said Gelcin Alvarado-Garcia rapidly approached a police vehicle at a stop sign near Montauk Highway and North Shore Road shortly after midnight, then “abruptly pulled into the right turn lane” and sped through with tires screeching.

Mr. Alvarado-Garcia then reportedly lost control of the vehicle, traveling onto a center median before overcorrecting to the right, police said.

He was stopped on Newtown Road and arrested for DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reports said.

• A 34-year-old Jamesport man was arrested for driving with a revoked license last Thursday in Water Mill.

Elvis Encinas was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle during a traffic stop, according to police.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old Flanders man on drug charges following a traffic stop on Evergreen Road last Monday morning.

After Christopher McErlean was stopped for passing vehicles in the center turning lane around 7 a.m., an officer found heroin and a syringe inside his vehicle.

He was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle for driving with a revoked license, officials said.

• A leaf blower was reported stolen from a shed in the Riverwoods Community in Riverside Saturday afternoon. Another leaf blower and a drill were reported stolen by resident of that neighborhood last Monday.

• Kendrick Gill, 26, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a suspended license along Moriches Riverhead Road in Northampton Saturday morning.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, police officials said.

• Vernon Arrington, 63, of Bellport was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop along Flanders Road last Tuesday around 8:20 a.m.

• Someone stole a Cannondale mountain bike valued at $1,500 and assorted power tools valued at $3,000 from a business on West Main Street last Thursday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

• A Riverhead man reported last Tuesday morning that someone had gained access to his Bank of America account and stole $434.49, according to police.

• A man stole $259 worth of beverages from BJ’s Wholesale Club on Route 58 and took off in a silver Lincoln Navigator Monday night, according to police.

• An Aquebogue woman told police last Tuesday that someone illegally used her social security number to file for unemployment, according to police. A Riverhead woman made a similar complaint later that day.

• A 2002 Jeep that had previously been reported stolen was located and returned to its owner, according to police. Additional information was not available.