Cops: Several firearms stolen from vehicle parked at hotel

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Several firearms were reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked at a hotel parking lot in Riverhead at some point overnight Friday.

Police were called to the Hyatt Hotel on East Main Street shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday and officers were told by a hotel guest that the firearms were stolen sometime between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. Police did not disclose more specifics on the types of firearms.

Riverhead detectives responded and conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.