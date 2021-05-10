Riverside community rebukes town as absentee property owner, Planning Board approves solar project

A parcel in Riverside that has long been home to nefarious activity is owned by Southampton Town. (Credit: Kitty Merrill)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 10.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Community members in Riverside rebuke Southampton Town as absentee property owner

In second vote, Planning Board approves preliminary site plan for proposed solar project

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village looks to Southold Town Board for help funding sewer upgrade

Members of Southold Girl Scout Troop 3040 bring joy to San Simeon

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: The Cherry Blossom Festival in Greenport

What to Do on a Rainy Day on the North Fork

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers this morning followed by partly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of about 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.