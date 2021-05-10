Riverhead Raceway: Solomito gets family photo to go with victory

A chance conversation last November morphed into Shawn Solomito of Islip teaming up with Jimmy and Angela Rennick as the driver of their NASCAR Modified. In their second start together Saturday night, Solomito put the new combination into the winners circle at Riverhead Raceway following a 50-lap race.

For Solomito, a former two-time track champion, it was his 18th career NASCAR Modified win, moving him into 23rd on the all-time win list.

Solomito had set two goals for himself entering the season. “I really wanted to give Jimmy and Angela Rennick their first NASCAR Modified win ever,” he said. The other goal was more personal. “I really wanted to get a victory lane picture with all three of my kids and wife,” he said. “Our daughter Gabby was born a week ago and I got our picture.”

Kyle Soper of Manorville was second, Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead third, Justin Brown of Manorville fourth and Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills fifth.

Chris Rogers of Patchogue led wire to wire in a 25-lap Crate Modified feature for his fifth career win in the class. A.J. DeSantis of Yaphank was second and Steve Ratti of Manorville third.

Scott Pedersen of Shirley never quit in a 15-lap Figure Eight feature, not even when his and C.J. Lehmann’s cars were locked together early in the race, drawing a caution. Pedersen was able to recover from that incident to record his first win of 2021. Gary Fritz Jr. of Mastic Beach was second and Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge rallied for third.

Second-generation driver Brandon Hubbard of Mastic Beach won his first career 20-lap Blunderbust feature. He was followed at the finish line by second-place Cody Triola of Bay Shore and third-place Tom Pickerell of Huntington.

The Super Pro Trucks’ first Triple Crown Series event, a 30-lap affair, was won by Max Handley of Medford, his first career win. Triola took second, with Jimmy Rennick Jr. of Howard Beach moving up from last to finish third.

Jason Castaldo of Shirley picked up his first career win in a 20-lap Legend Race Car event. Brad Van Houten of Wading River came in second and Eric Hersey of Ronkonkoma was third.

Darren Krantz Jr. of Huntington made history as the first winner in a new division, taking first in a 15-lap INEX Bandolero race. The next two finishers were Rodeny Dowless Jr. of Dix Hills and Reid Halpin of Wading River.