No Riverhead beach passes for non-residents, Riverhead providing vaccine for willing students

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 11.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town will again not sell beach passes to non-residents

Riverhead school district partners with Northwell Health to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to students, staff and families

Girls Lacrosse: It’s a new-look Riverhead in 2021

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town ZBA approves special exception for battery storage

NORTHFORKER

How Jamesport Sourdough rose to local bread popularity

North Fork Dream Home: Your Orient Retreat Awaits

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a slight chance of showers later in the day and a high temperature of about 63 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.