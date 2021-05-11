Lifelong Mattituck resident Carl E. “Rip” Stelzer died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was 88.

Carl was born April 21, 1933, in Greenport to E. Eleanor (Hasslinger) and Carl M. Stelzer, and was one of three children. He would go on to graduate from Mattituck High School. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and served for three years during the Korean War, attaining the rank of AB3. His decorations from his service included Korean Service Medal, United Nations Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and Naval Occupation Medal (Asia).

On April 18, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Frances J. Zanieski. They made their home in Mattituck and together had four children.

Carl worked as a farmer for Zanieski Farms in Cut­ch­ogue for 35 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Parish Council and Mattituck Fire Department. He loved to fish and played slow-pitch softball for many years.

Predeceased by his siblings, Madeline Haas and Frederick Stelzer; Carl is survived by his loving wife, Frances; children Laura Reilly (Norman) of Mattituck, Carl E. Stelzer Jr. of Mattituck, Teresa Romanski (Thomas) of Riverhead and Barbara Dammers (Keith) of Calverton; grandchildren Thomas Romanski Jr., Kelly Hickey, Caron Reilly, Diana VanVliet, Jacqueline Reilly, Kenneth Reilly, Brianna Dammers and Veronica Stelzer; and great-grandchildren Aiden Reilly, Declan VanVliet and Callan VanVliet.

The family received visitors May 10 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where firematic services were also held. Funeral services were held May 11 at the funeral home, with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment with U.S. Navy honors followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

