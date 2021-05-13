Wells land preserved as farmland, Former HS principal a no-show in court

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces the preservation of just over 11 acres in Aquebogue at a press conference last Wednesday. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 13.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

More than 11 acres of Wells Farm in Aquebogue preserved as farmland

Former Riverhead HS principal is a no-show after firing attorneys and failing to contact court for a year

With lemonade stand, students hope to honor beloved teacher

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck students with clothing line raise funds for friend’s foundation

NORTHFORKER

Peconic Bay Vineyards reopens after 8 years

Podcast: We’re excited to get to these newly reopened spots and you will be too

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.