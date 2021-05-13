Police seek public’s help to locate missing 13-year-old boy

Rverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old boy who was been reported missing.

Angel Lopez was last seen at his residence at 1:37 a.m., police said.

He is Hispanic, 5 feet and weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes, light brown wavy hair and wears glasses. He has a small scar on his forehead. Police said the type of clothes he was last wearing is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.