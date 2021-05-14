Reward offered following suspected arson in Flanders

Crime Stoppers Courtesy Photo

Southampton police detectives are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest for an incident of arson in Flanders last week, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Police said arson is suspected in a brush fire that was reported in the wooded area just west of the baseball fields at Iron Point Park, near Wood Road Trail in Flanders, shortly before 4:30 p.m. May 7.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, police said.